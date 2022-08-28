Supertech demolition Video: Watch the moment Noida twin towers went down in controlled explosion

New Delhi, Aug 28: Once taller than Qutub Minar, the Supertech twin towers came crashing down after the detonator button was pressed at 2.30 pm today. Around 37,000 kg of explosives were used for this sensitive task.

The 7,000-odd residents of Emerald Court and ATS Greens Village - the society adjacent to the towers - have vacated their homes temporarily. No human nor animal, except the demolition team, are allowed in the critical zone. Authorities had also stationed water tankers and anti-smog guns to check pollution caused by dust generated from demolition.

Alok Kumar, Noida Commissioner of Police, said on Sunday afternoon that the preparations are complete and the demolition is moving towards the countdown. UBS Teotia, RWA President, Emerald Court, and petitioner in Twin Towers case said the residents are very happy to have won this battle of 10 years, reported ANI.

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday said the twin towers were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made. Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers.

No deviation from the building plan was made and it was constructed after making full payment to the authority, it added.

''However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same,'' Supertech said.

The company has awarded the work of demolition to a world renowned agency Edifice Engineering which has expertise in carrying out safe demolitions of high-rise buildings, the statement said.

On August 31 last year, the apex court directed that the entire amount of homebuyers has to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

The court had said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and 21 shops was done in collusion with the Noida Authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.