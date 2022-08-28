The normal vehicular traffic has also returned at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which was scheduled to remain closed between 2:15 and 2:45 pm in view of the demolition.

Noida, Aug 28: Traffic movement has been resumed at all roadways in the vicinity, nearly 30 minutes after the demolition.

Meanwhile, Noida's air quality is reported to be in the moderate category, ranging between 115 to 140, following the demolition.

The administration is continuing with water sprinkling in the surrounding areas to reduce the particulate matter from the air.

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," said Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

"Cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored in the area while people will be allowed to enter the neighbouring societies after 6.30 pm," she added.

How Noida Twin Tower was demolished

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

The nearly 100-meter-high structures - taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 meters) - were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.

Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. They were the tallest structures to be demolished in India. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.