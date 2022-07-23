Observers say the dice seems to be loaded in favour of Truss. As the chancellor of exchequer, Sunak's popularity with the British public had soared during the coronavirus pandemic. He had announced a series of policies that provided many citizens with financial support during the crisis. That popularity is somewhat absent now. There has been a controversy over his wealthy wife's tax affairs. His views on tax are not going down well with the public. He is for retaining current high taxes in the country. Euro-skeptics suspect Sunak of pro-EU views.

On the other hand, Truss has been very close to the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. She has served in his pro-Brexit government as trade secretary and the then foreign secretary. Truss is a favourite among Conservatives, who revere former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. She has in recent years taken an increasingly hard-line approach to British relations with the European Union.

Truss has been very popular in the UK. As foreign secretary, she has advanced unflinching British support for Ukraine in its present crisis. She has promised to cut taxes if she comes to power.

The observers opine India would do well to focus on its own interest, irrespective of who takes over as new English Prime Minister. Both are committed to serve British interests abroad. India and the United Kingdom are currently negotiating a free trade agreement. This must succeed. During the year 2016-17, the UK ranked 15th in the list of India's top 25 trading partners. India's trade with the UK in 2017-2018 stood at mere $14.497 billion. This needs to be set right. Non-tariff measures (NTMs) on Indian products have been a barrier to Indian businesses' access to the UK market.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

