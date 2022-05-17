Stunning: This is how the Super Flower Blood Moon Eclipse looked from space

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released images of the Blood Moon eclipse from the ISS that was captured by astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Happy Monday from space! Were you lucky enough to be able to see the lunar eclipse last night? We were!" Samantha tweeted. She is living and working aboard the Space Station for her second mission Minerva.

In a series of photographs released by the space agency the Moon can be seen playing hide and seek with one the solar panel of the space station.

A total eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Moon and the Sun and casts a shadow on the constant cosmic companion.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon night when the cosmic satellite passes through the shadow of the Earth.