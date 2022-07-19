"When Modi Ji came to power, the rupee was 50 something, now it's 80. Where is the question of responsibility? Everything you import is costing more because rupee has gone down, fuel prices up, price rise is high and imposition of GST is an extra burden on the common man," he added.

His remarks came soon after he, along with other opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest at parliament against inflation as the monsoon session entered the second day.

"Joined the Opposition protest in front of Parliament this morning. It is truly outrageous that at a time when prices are spiralling upwards, the rupee is collapsing & people's salaries are feeling the pinch, the Govt increases GST across the board on items of common consumption! (sic)", Tharoor tweeted.

Rupee hit its all-time low and breached the psychological mark of 80 per dollar on Tuesday.