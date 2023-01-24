Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida and Lucknow;

New Delhi, Jan 24: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and adjacent areas on Tuesday. This caused many people to quickly leave their homes and places of business. The powerful earthquakes were reported from Noida and Gurugram as well, and they lasted for almost 10-15 seconds.

According to reports, an estimated magnitude of 5.8 earthquake struck Nepal. The depth of the earthquake was about 12 km from Kalika in Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier on Jan 5, the earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country.