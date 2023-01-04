Striking similarities between Shraddha Walkar case and 'Crime Patrol' episode

"Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of "Crime Patrol" on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media. We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case," it said in a statement .

New Delhi, Jan 04: After coming under attack from a section of netizens, Sony TV gave a clarification over the recent 'Crime Patrol' episode indicating that it had no links to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Afab Amin Poonawala.

The channel claimed that it had deleted the controversial episode. It further stated, "We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies. However, in this case, respecting the sentiments expressed by our viewers, we have discontinued the airing of the episode. If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets."

Yet there are striking resemblances between Shraddha Walkar's murder and 'Crime Patrol' episode titled 'Ahmedabad-Pune' murder case.

In 'Ahmedabad-Pune' murder case, the killer named Mihir murders his partner in a fit of rage and chops her body before wrapping it up in the multiple plastic bags. He then keeps the bags in the refrigerator, a report points out.

In Shraddha's case, the accused Aftab revealed during the interrogation that he cut her body into 35 pieces and stored it in the fridge. He then dumped it piece by piece for the next 18 days.

In the now-deleted episode, the murderer drinks wine after chopping off the body and keep it in the refrigerator. In addition to it, he was shown getting food from a food-delivery app in which the executive was seen wearing a red t-shirt. This was shortly after murdering his live-in partner.

Anybody who has followed the case of Shraddha Walkar case could know that the accused had told the investigating officer about drinking beer and ordering food from Zomato after committing the crime.

Last but not the least, the accused used agarbatti to prevent any stench in the 'Crime Patrol' episode and Aftab in Shraddha case had confessed during the investigation that he had used the incense stick to prevent foul smell.

How the episode was distorted?

The show allegedly distorted the facts by hiding the facts while changing the identities of both the victim and accused, a report said.

In the said episode of 'Crime Patrol', the accused is named Mihir and not Aftab poonawala. Whereas the name of the victim is Anna Fernandes, a Christian girl. According to the show, the accused and victim, who were originally in a live-in relationship, tied the knot in a temple.

Shraddha Walkar Case

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death on May 18.