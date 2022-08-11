Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking about superstitious beliefs: Rahul Gandhi hits back at Modi

Attacking him, Gandhi asked if the prime minister was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country.

"Stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister's post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like 'black magic' to hide your black deeds, prime minister-ji," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"You will have to give answers on people's issues," the former Congress chief added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Congress' recent protest in black clothes, saying some people "are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity".

"We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end. But they do not know that however much black magic they do, resort to superstition, people's trust on them will never be restored," ANI quoted the Prime Minister as saying in his speech through video conferencing at the inauguration of the second generation (2G) Ethanol Plant in Panipat.

Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Friday and took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of their nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment.