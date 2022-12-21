Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra if COVID-19 rules are not followed, Centre tells Rahul Gandhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure proper COVID-19 guidelines during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is now in Rajasthan.

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Centre has told Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra is COVID-19 rules are not followed.

Keeping in mind the health emergency, the Yatra should be stopped if it is not possible to follow the COVID-19 regulations, the health minister said in his letter.

The COVID-19. Surge in China has sent alarm bells in India and the Centre outlined a series of preparatory steps. Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with top officials and experts today.

"ln view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants," Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to all the states.

Bhushan also wrote that such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same.

India reported 112 fresh infections in the past 24 hours which is down from the 181 that were reported on Monday. The number of active cases now stands at 3,490, data from the health minister says.

In the past 24 hours three deaths were reported-two from Kerala and one from Maharashtra.

China is struggling to contain the surge of COVID-19 related deaths after it shifted from its Zero COVID-19 policy. Pharmacies have run out of medicine and crematoriums are reportedly working overtime.