Ahmedabad, Oct 04: At least six people got injured after stones were pelted at a Garba function during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat's Kheda. The incident took place in Undhela village after a group led by two individuals - Arif and Zahir - started creating a disturbance.

"During Navratri celebrations in Undhela village last night, a group led by two people named Arif and Zahir started creating a disturbance. Later they pelted stones in which six got injured. All the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken. Police deployed in the village and necessary arrangements have been made," Kheda DSP Rajesh Gadhiya told news agency reported PTI.

PR Patel of Vadodra rural police told ANI, "A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby. Clashes broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt."

"Six persons were injured. We have deployed police force in the village and efforts are underway to arrest the accused," he said, adding that a home guard deployed at the spot was among those injured.

Stone pelting was reported in the village square where the Garba dance had been organized on the occasion of the Navratri festival and also on the approach road from a locality behind the venue, the SP said.

Traffic jams were seen at various places in Surat due to the Navratri festival on Monday. "Where there are big Garba Mandals, parking arrangements have been made. Wherever there is a problem, the police are taking action and solving it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Waghmare told ANI.