Steve Job’s daughter joins bandwagon of meme makers post Apple’s Iphone 14 event

New Delhi, Sep 08: Apple had its big event on Wednesday where it launched its new iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. This was also Apple's first in-person product launch event in Cupertino, California since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Following the Far Out event launch by CEP Tim Cook, many users shared memes and reactions targeting the price and other features especially of the new iPhone 14 series. And guess what who joined the bandwagon of those sharing the memes on the iPhone. It was none other than Apple co-founder Steve Job's daughter Eve Jobs.

You can check some of them out below: