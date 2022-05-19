SSLC result: How to apply for revaluation and scanned document of answer sheets online?

Whereas for the revaluation, students have to pay Rs 810, per subject. It has to be noted that applications for both can be submitted only via online.

How to Apply? Step by Step Guide to get Scanned Copy

Click on the ONLINE APPLICATION

Click on the APPLICATION FORM FOR SCANNED COPY.

Enter your REGISTER NO. and then click on view button to fetch your details.

Fill in the following details to apply for the SCANNED COPY.

SELECT THE SUBJECT (S)

ENTER the CORRECT PHONE NO. AND then click on the SUBMIT button to proceed.

Make payment

After receiving the message regarding the uploading of SOFTCOPY of your answer scripts in to your registered mobile number, you can Download Your Scanned Copy from the website as given below.

Enter your CHALLAN NUMBER and press on ENTER button to fetch your details. Once you are confirmed with your details.

Select the Subject.

Enter CAPTCHA in the box provided

Click on the submit button to see the status of your SCANNED PDF.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the results of the SSLC (Second School Leaving Certificate) at 12.30 pm.

This year, a total of 8,53,436 students had registered for the exams out of which 7,30,881 (85.63 per cent) students have passed. As always, the passing percentage of girls is higher than boys.

While 90.29 per cent of girls have cleared the exams, 81.30 per cent of boys have passed the SSLC exams in 2022. Interestingly, 145 students have scored 625 marks out of 625.