'Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’: PM Modi expresses enthusiasm for Kashi Tamil Sangam

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister Dr. L Murugan, the Prime Minister tweeted, "The Kashi Tamil Sangam is a programme I am particularly enthusiastic about. It will be a celebration of the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and will also celebrate the beautiful Tamil language as well as culture."

Amid row over Hindi language, the programme is being organised to celebrate the age-old links between Tamil culture and Varanasi (formerly known as Kashi).

In the opinion piece on Hindustan Times, Union minister L Murugan and said the programme will be a celebration of the spirit of the Tamil Language and culture.

Murugan said the Kashi Tamil Sangam is an initiative to strengthen the bonds by focusing on connections between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

"An initiative of this nature and scale has not even been conceived in the history of Independent India, and, therefore, holds special significance as it is being held in the year India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," he wrote.

A month long "Kashi Tamil Sangamam" is to be organised in Varanasi (Kashi) from 16th November to 19th December 2022 during which academic exchanges - seminars, discussions etc will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two.

The broader objective is to bring the two Knowledge and Cultural traditions closer, create and understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions.

The Sangamam is being organised under the overall framework and spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" will create a bridge between ancient India and contemporary generation. Kashi Sangamam will rediscover the link between these two ancient centres of knowledge, culture and heritage.

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will be centred around a series of themes that cover various facets of knowledge - literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, Ayurveda, handlooms, handicrafts as well as the modern innovations, trade exchanges, edutech and other gen next technology etc. Seminars, discussions, lectures, lec-dems etc will be held on these themes, for which subject experts will be invited. This shall be unique learning experience for students, scholars, academics, practising professionals, etc. on various facets of Indian Knowledge Systems, Education & Training Practices, Arts & Culture, Language, Literature, etc.