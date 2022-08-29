Spine-chilling video shows cobra sitting beside woman for more than 30 min

New Delhi, Aug 29: In a spine-chilling video that has gone viral on various social media platform, a cobra can be seen sliding on the back of a woman while she was sleeping. The incident occurred at Mallaba village of Afzalpura in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

According to reports, a woman farmer of Mallaba village was resting on a cot after completing her field work. As soon as she came to know that the cobra had climbed her back she chanted the name of Srishaila Mallaiah and asked for his protection. The cobra sat with its hood open still on her back for about an hour. Thankfully, the cobra went away without harming the woman.

Meanwhile, the family of a woman says that her son died last year and was buried in the same farm where she was sleeping. They believe that it is her son had taken the form of a snake and come to visit his mother.

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He shared the video and wrote, "When this happens, what would be your reaction?? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm... (As received from a colleague)"

Ever since the video went viral, people also shared similar experiences and incidents.

One user wrote, "Almost forty five years ago my grandmother gone through same situation she didn't move and luckily cobra didn't harm her."

Another wrote, "Salute to her confidence." A third commented, "I would have died."

One more user said,''This video is a proof that faith in God gives strength to face the tough times in life.''