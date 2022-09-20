SpiceJet sends 80 pilots on 3-month forced leave without pay

"This measure, which is in line with SpiceJet's policy of not retrenching any employee which the airline steadfastly followed even during the peak of the Covid pandemic, will help rationalise the pilot strength vis-a-vis the aircraft fleet," the budget carrier said in a statement.

The pilots, who have been asked to go on leave without pay, are from the airline's Boeing and Bombardier fleets.

"The financial crisis of the airline was known to us but the suddenness of the decision has shocked many of us. There is also uncertainty about the company's financial situation after three months. There is no assurance if those forced to go on leave will even be called back," a pilot told PTI.

The employees who had worked with the Gurgaon-headquartered airline in the past said that it is for the first time that SpiceJet has taken such decision. "However, expat pilots were sacked in the wake of the pandemic while cabin crew has been sent on LWP more than once since 2020. Salary cuts have also been there," a former SpiceJet employee, who quit last year, said.

The airline has said that that during the LWP period, pilots will remain eligible for all other employee benefits as applicable i.e. all opted insurance benefits and employee leaves travel. Even after placing certain pilots on leave without pay, SpiceJet will have a sufficient number of pilots to operate its full schedule as and when the DGCA restriction on flights is lifted," it added.