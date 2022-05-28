SpiceJet pilot sees windshield crack mid-air, takes flight back to Mumbai


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, May 28: A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.

Representational Image

"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson said.

.
.

The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added.

Published On May 28, 2022

More SPICEJET  News arrow_forward

Read more about: spicejet
Read more...