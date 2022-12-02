SpiceJet flight with 197 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.

"Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours," the spokesperson said.

"The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation," he added.