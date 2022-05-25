SpiceJet faces ransomware attack; Flights normal after some delays

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today (Wednesday)," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The airline's IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now, the spokesperson said.

However, passengers took to twitter to say that they were still stuck and that it has been nearly four hours since they have been sitting inside the plane without any food.

"Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response!," he wrote and shared a video shot inside the plane.

"Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering," wrote another.

Has it happened again that due to the non payments?? That the ATC itself is not allowing spicejet flights to take off like happened the last time ? It's surprising that how such a big airlines is mismanaged by its administrations!! God save its employees, " wrote another Twitter user.

Notably, domestic airline SpiceJet was put on "cash and carry" mode in 2020 after its failure to clear airport dues.