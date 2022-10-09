Special incentives to central govt employees in Kashmir valley will continue: Union Minister

He said an 'Office Memorandum' (OM) to this effect was formally issued by the DoPT about two weeks back and the copy of the same was sent to all concerned.

Singh said the package of incentives is uniformly applicable to all the ministries/departments and public sector undertakings under the government of India and they have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to implement the same.

The concerned ministries/departments may ensure implementation and monitoring of the package in conformity with the approved package, says the DoPT OM.

"The special incentives for the employees posted in Kashmir valley include that these employees have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at government expense and the travelling allowance for the family is allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the composite transfer grant at the rate of 80% of the last month’s basic pay, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. '

In case of those employees who do not wish to move their family to a selected place of residence, they will be paid an allowance of Rs 113 per day for each day of attendance to compensate for any additional expenses in transportation from and to office, etc., which is at par with the reimbursement of travel charges for travel within the city in terms of the Department of Expenditure, the DoPT said.

However, those employees who opt to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India will not be eligible for per diem allowance since they avail the benefit of composite transfer grant at the rate of 80% of the last month’s pay, the statement said.

As per the DoPT OM, the employees posted in Kashmir valley shall be allowed to draw house rent allowance (HRA), if department arrangement is not made for the stay, it said.