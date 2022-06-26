Government sources noted that a Bavarian band welcomed PM Modi at the Munich airport, and said such a gesture by the state was last made for then US president Barack Obama in 2015.

"Minister-President of Bavaria is hosting a dinner for many world leaders including PM Modi on Sunday. But Modi has been in a way accorded the guest of honour status and he will be the only leader speaking on the occasion," a source said.

Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany on a two-day visit during which he will attend the G7 summit and discuss issues like energy, food security, counter-terrorism, environment and democracy with the leaders of the powerful bloc and its partner countries.

Modi is attending the event following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PTI