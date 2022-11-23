Special benches for criminal appeals, land acquisition, motor accident, tax matters in Supreme Court: CJI

New Delhi, Nov 23: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrchud on Wednesday announced that the Supreme Court will have special benches to conduct proceedings in issues relating to criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT).

"The Supreme Court will have four special benches for conducting the hearing on issues -- criminal matters, direct and indirect tax matters, land acquisition matters and motor accidents claims tribunal -- from the next week," ANI quoted Chandrchud as saying.