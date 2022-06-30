Spare a thought for the Chanakya from Baramati: Malviya’s takeaways from the collapse of MVA govt

New Delhi, Jun 30: The BJP's Amit Malviya while analysing the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government said that Uddhav Thackeray despite being in power could not control the Shiv Sena, but his father Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control a government despite not being in power.

Spare a thought for Sharad Pawar, the Chanakya from Baramati. His nephew revolted under his nose, diminishing his stature as a leader, his two top aides are in jail for corruption and worse, he had to concede CMship to Sena. All this just to stop the BJP, still the MVA collapsed, Malviya said.

Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace, he said in another tweet.

Uddhav Thackeray has not just lost his CMship but also tarnished the legacy of Balasaheb by entering into an unprincipled alliance with the NCP and Congress. But MVA's collapse is a bigger loss of face for Sharad Pawar, who fancied himself as the architect of this alliance, he also said.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister of Maharashtra after the Supreme Court refused to stop the floor test. Realising he had lost majority he resigned from the post following a Cabinet meeting.