For his 2019 hate speech, Azam Khan gets 3 years in jail; may lose power too!

New Delhi, Oct 27: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and two other accused were sentenced to 3 years in prison. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. The case dates back to the parliamentary election campaign in 2019, where Azam Khan was accused of using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also had abused the then Rampur District Magistrate, IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

The SP leader was arrested in 2020 and was in jail for 27 months before getting out on bail.