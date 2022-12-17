SP MLA in UP signing citizenship proof certificate shows extent of illegal Bangladeshi menace in India

The Uttar Pradesh police has learnt that Rizwan Mohammad, Khalid Majid, Hina Khalid, Rukhsar Rizwan, and Rizwan's 17-year-old son residing illegally in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh were spending Rs 2 lakh a month despite having no regular source of income.

New Delhi, Dec 17: The source of income for the Bangladeshis residing illegally in India has come to light yet again.

The Research and Analysis Wing had in the 1990s carried out a daredevil operation in which it was revealed that a plan was on to create East Pakistan by infiltrating as many illegal Bangladeshis as possible into India

The UP police had found Rs 14.56 lakh in foreign and Indian currency besides jewellery and other valuables from them. The probe by the UP police only reiterates what India's Intelligence agencies have been saying for long about the income that is generated by these Bangladeshis who have slipped into India and spread across the country.

The case on hand:

During the probe, the police found that Rizwan has as many as eight bank accounts and in the month of November Rs 8 lakh had been transferred to his account. The identity of the person who sent the money has not been established as yet the police said while adding that they are looking Into his and the details of other family members.

Rizwan according to the police had confessed that he is a hawala dealer, but refused to tell who was sending him this money. The police suspect that Rizwan and his family members are part of a larger international conspiracy.

When SP gave them authorisation:

Like has been seen in the case of several such Bangladeshis in West Bengal, in the instant case too it had been found that these persons had a letter authorising them as Indian nationals by an Samajwadi Party MLA, Irfan Solanki.

Additional Commissioner of Police Prakash Tiwari had confirmed that the SP MLA, Solanki had helped the accused persons getting residence proof certificates that proved them as Indian nationals.

The police said that Irfan had given them citizenship proof certificates on his own party letter head which enabled Rizwan and his family members to get Aadhar cards as well.

The illegal Bangladeshi racket:

This problem is however immense in West Bengal. Similar modus operandi as seen in Uttar Pradesh has been prevalent in Bengal for long with a large part of the political class supporting this menace.

An Intelligence Bureau official explains to OneIndia that the UP case is not surprising at all. It has been claimed by some liberals that these Bangladeshis come in search of jobs. However the scenario has changed drastically over the years. No longer do these persons come in search of jobs and livelihood. They come to India take political support for citizenship proof and run a strong crime syndicate which indulges in bomb making, fake Indian currency racket and land Jihad.

In 1992, a report by the Research and Analysis Wing spoke about the large influx of Bangladeshis into India. The Jamaat-e-e-Islami which is behind this racket launched the operation to create East Pakistan. It was the human rights activists, political class in Bengal and Assam which had ensured that this became a success.

An estimate by the Union Home Ministry suggested that as of the late 1990s there were around 3 crore illegal immigrants in Bengal alone. Currently the population of these illegal Bangladeshis has grown fourfold and they control the crime syndicates, the land mafia while also indulging in the fake currency menace.

The spread across the country:

In 2012 an Intelligence Bureau report has said that the illegal Bangladeshis had spread to Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Telangana (then AP) and Karnataka. While many come in search of livelihood there are an equal number which indulges in crimes. They are lapped up by terror groups and those in the underworld to further their activities.

They first land in Bengal and spread gradually across the country. They are helped by dedicated touts and middlemen at the behest of some politicians and those in the mafia. Gradually they obtain voter cards and vote for those who have given them certificates of residence.

In many cases it was found that these persons had managed to source legacy to obtain voter id cards. This was found during the NRC exercise in Assam. The officials found 40 lakh cases of mismatch in the family tree and the persons using the same code were unable to identify each other. It was found that this racket was being run by the Muslim migrants.