Southwest Monsoon arrives in Mumbai, IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm in city today

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said.

Mumbai, May 11: As India gears up for the rainy season, the southwest monsoon has advanced in Mumbai and other nearby areas on Saturday. Apart from Mumbai, southwest monsoon has also arrived in Konkan, some parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

According to IMD, conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai predicted that parts of the financial capital is going to witness heavy rainfall in next 3-4 hours.

After remaining dry since the beginning of the month, the city started receiving pre monsoon showers from Thursday evening itself. This had also lead to localised water logging in some areas. For the next 24 hours, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with light to moderate spells of ran/thundershower. It has also said that there is a possibility of occasional intense spells.

Meanwhile, the IMD also warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) in Arunachal Pradesh on June 10-11, and Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days.

On June 10, Mumbai received the heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. The southern part of Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall. Earlier, officials in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to progress further north over the next two days, covering more parts of the state, including southern Madhya Maharashtra.