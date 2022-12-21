South Group comprising KCR’s daughter Kavitha paid Rs 100 crore bribe to AAP says ED

The ED in its chargesheet said that the South Group comparing three persons mentioned above paid kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP to gain control over the liquor business in the national capital.

Reports said that in return the South Group bagged wholesale trade and several retail zones. According to the ED, Kavitha holds 65 per cent along with the Magunta family through her proxy Arun Pillai in Indospirit, which made at least Rs 195 crore as profit by selling 14 crore bottles in retail. This is in sharp contrast to just Rs 21,000 profit made by another wholesaler Lake Forest which had paid Rs 5 crore as licence fee.

The agency also alleged that a Vijay Arora who was representing AAP had coerced Pernod Ricord one of the biggest liquor manufacturers in the country to make Indospirit as their wholesaler for Delhi. The South Group and AAP got into a deal as per which 12 per cent of profit accrued on sales will be shared equally between them.

The chargesheet said that Kavitha was in constant touch with the other players either by meeting them directly in star hotels in Delhi and also at her residence in Hyderabad. She is also said to have met through FaceTime calls. The ED said that it has been able to establish that she destroyed several mobile phones to erase evidence.

The ED said that Arun Pillai was Kavotha's benumb in Indospirit. He had said in his statement that Kavitha and Vijay Nair met in The Oberoi Maidens and discussed above recovering the kickbacks paid to AAP. He also said that he had been representing Kavitha in Indospirit. Pillai's version had also been corroborated Sameer Mahendru another partner in Indospirt, the ED said.