South China Sea heats up as Chinese fighter jet intercepts US recon aircraft

According to various reports Chinese fighter jets performed an "unsafe manoeuvre." When this was observed by the Indo-Pacific Command or INDOPACOM, it sent its aircraft away for evasive action. Nonetheless, the command also claims that its RC-135 was in international airspace over the South China Sea and within the legally permissible areas to conduct its duties .

Chinese J-11 was seen flying off the nose of the RC-135 quite dangerously and trying to intimidate US reconnaissance aircraft.

The incident according to reports happened on December 21. The videos of the incident have also come where Chinese J-11 could be seen flying off the nose of the RC-135 quite dangerously. Needless to say the Chinese jet was trying to intimidate US reconnaissance aircraft as it did not maintain the required distance.

Additionally, since the US aircraft was on the international waters, Chinese jets should have avoided any such misdemeanour. If it had crashed with the US aircraft, the lives of more than 30 people on board could have been in danger. It was, however, the smart work from the US Air Force that saved the lives of its men and a potential conflict.

China has traditionally been claiming South China Sea. In fact, its leaders have been claiming that since there is 'China' in the South China Sea, it belongs to them. This had become a meme material as people started claiming that since India is there in the Indian Ocean, should India also claim the whole ocean belongs to it? https://time.com/4034455/south-china-sea-admiral-yuan-yubai-maritime-dispute/

The Chinese government has been looking lecherously towards the oil rich South China Sea as according to some reports there are more than 11 billion barrels of untapped oil and 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. However, China is not the only claimant of the sea as there are other nations in the region that too have been claiming the natural resources.

Some of the countries that have been claiming sovereignty over the South China Sea include Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. However, it is the Chinese government that has started not just building artificial islands but started claiming over the territories with 'might'.