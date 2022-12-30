Sony’s 'Crime Patrol' allegedly hides religion of Aftab, Shraddha Walkar; distorts facts

However, the show has allegedly distorted the facts by hiding the facts while changing the identities of both the victim and accused, a report said.

New Delhi, Dec 30: Shraddha Walkar's murder case was reportedly aired by Sony Entertainment Television on its crime anthology series 'Crime Patrol' on Friday.

In the said episode of 'Crime Patrol', the accused is named Mihir and not Aftab poonawala. Whereas the name of the victim is Anna Fernandes, a Christian girl. According to the show, the accused and victim, who were originally in a live-in relationship, tied the knot in a temple.

As per the episode, the couple were based out of Pune although they lived in Delhi. Surprisingly, it projects Mihir's mother as a devout Hindu, indicating that the accused was a Hindu. However, Aftab was a devout Muslim.

Nonetheless, the episode (numbered 212 and titled Ahmedabad -Pune) is available on Sony Live app.

Shraddha Walkar Case

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument he lost temper and strangled her to death on May 18.

After killing her, he chopped off her body into peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator. He dumped peice by peice for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.

Last week, a court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of Aftab by 14 days.