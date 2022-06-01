Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED on June 8, Rahul on June 2

Rahul was called first since he will not be in the country after June 5. Both leaders have decided to honour the summons, the party said.

"The BJP is using puppet agencies to intimidate political opponents. National Heral has a history that goes back to independence days," Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. He also added that all opposition leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah are under attack from the central agencies.

. .

All companies do improve balance sheet by turning loans into equities.In 2015, the ED closed the National Herald case. But the govt didn't like it and it removed the ED officials concerned, brought in new officials and reopened the case. This is to divert attention from inflation and other raging problems, Singhvi said.

He said that this is a strange case of money laundering where no money is involved. The case is more hollow than a pack of cards. We will face it. We are not intimidated. This reeks of vendetta, pettiness, fear and cheap politics, he said.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indians Pvt Ltd. The case relates to allegations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited which ran the National Herald Newspaper by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Recently the ED questioned Congress leader, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the probe. The ED is trying to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and the role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told news agency ANI started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it, today Modi government is also doing the same and ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.