Last week, she left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied Sonia Gandhi, the party said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence to Sonia Gandhi over the demise of her mother. He wrote, "Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family. [sic]"

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to embark on the padayatra, a foot march, covering about 3,500 km from Kanykumari in Tamil Nadu to Kashmir over about 150 days, on September 7.

The yatra will traverse through different parts of the country.