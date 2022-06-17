Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory infection: Congress

New Delhi, Jun 17: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is currently being treated for a fungal infection detected in her lower respiratory tract, along with other post-COVID symptoms, the party said in a statement on Friday. She continues to be under close observation and treatment, the statement said.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," the statement said.