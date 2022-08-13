Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid again


New Delhi, Aug 13: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

Gandhi has tested positive for Covid for the second time in the last three months. The Rajya Sabha member said that the party chief will remain in isolation as per the government protocol.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh wrote,"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol."

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi meets Sonia, Oppn leaders in Delhi, says his state shown way to country

Earlier Gandhi had met Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav at her residence following the political upheaval that stripped the BJP out of power in the state.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19 in early June as well. Days after she had tested positive, the 75-year-old leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on June 12. She was discharged on June 20.

