Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul Gandhi and other leaders and workers during the yatra.

Congress party in a tweet said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra gets major boost as Smt Sonia Gandhi joins all the Padyatris today. Yatra to resume from Pandavapura Taluk, Mandya."

The party in another tweet said, "Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march."

Karnataka's state Congress president said that the party was proud that Sonia Gandhi came to walk on the streets on Karnataka.

"After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop: DK Shivakumar, State Congress president," ANI reported the leader as saying.

Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysore on Monday to attend the yatra.

After a long time, Sonia Gandhi is participating in a party event. She used to not participate due to health issues.

The yatra, which is 3,570 km long, started from Kanyakumari on September 8. It has to cover as many as 12 States in five months.

The Congress has claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra will combat the divisive politics of the BJP government and also said the yatra is an effort to awaken the people of the country.