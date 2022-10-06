"All party leaders work for their own party. As far as we are concerned, it won't make any impact," ANI quoted the CM as saying on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi today morning attended the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party in a tweet said that the participation of Sonia Gandhi will boost the Bharata Jodo Yatra.

On Sonia Gandhi's participation in the yatra, Karnataka's state Congress president DK Shivakumar said, "After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to closing its shop," ANI reported the leader as saying.

The yatra, which is 3,570 km long, started from Kanyakumari on September 8. It has to cover as many as 12 States in five months.

The Congress has claimed that Bharat Jodo Yatra will combat the divisive politics of the BJP government and also said the yatra is an effort to awaken the people of the country.