Sonali Phogat was drugged by assistant, CBI tells court

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against both of them before a court in Goa. The case was being probed by the Goa police before it was handed over to the CBI.

Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs by the accused at the at the nightclub Curlies on Anjuna beach, the police told the court.

She could barely walk as she was feeling uneasy. She was taken to the St. Antony's Hospital next morning where she was declared brought dead. This month, Edwin Nines, the owner of Curlies was arrested by the Telangana police from Anjuna in Goa in connection with a drugs case. Nunes was among the five persons arrested after the death of Sonali in September.

Nunes was on the list of he Hyderabad police following a drug bust that took place in Telangana three months back.

Phogat had contested the 2019 assembly elections, but lost. She has been with the BJP since 2008. Her husband Sanjay Phogat had been active in social and political circles before he died six years back.