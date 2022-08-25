Her brother Rinku Dhaka had claimed she was murdered by two of her associates, who were travelling with her to Goa.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

. .

Sonali Phogat's brother Dhaka had filed a complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.

He alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleague, he added.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Three years ago, one of her aides sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.