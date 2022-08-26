Sonali Phogat was drugged at the party: Assistants confess to Goa police

"On the basis of CCTV footage, it was seen that alleged Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh were partying with the deceased at a club. A video establishes that one of them forcefully made the victim consume a substance," said IGP Singh Bishnoi.

"When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it," he added.

The incident of drugging happened at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna in North Goa as per the accused's confession, the IGP said.

Both would be arrested soon, he added.

Phogat rose to popularity through the short video social platform, TikTok and then the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Sonali breathed her last on August 23. Her postmortem report revealed that there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body.

"However there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain," the report said.

Phogat's teenage daughter Yashodhara lit the funeral pyre as she and the other family members bade her a tearful adieu at the cremation ground in Rishi Nagar.