Sonali Phogat murder: Goa police arrest 2 including club owner

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Goa police on Friday arrested two more people including a club owner and drug peddler in connection with the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The police have also recovered drugs from the washroom of the club.

India Today while quoting the Goa police said that the owner was arrested because drugs have been recovered from the club. He was arrested after questioning and the nature of the drugs are yet to be confirmed the police said while adding that a lab report will confirm the same.