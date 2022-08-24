Something fishy here: Sonali Phogat told her sister moments before her death

"We're taking it seriously. The (police chief) is himself monitoring. Investigation and postmortem reports will come to him. A preliminary assessment points at cardiac arrest," Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant told reporters in Panjim.

"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," Sonali's sister, Rupesh told news agency ANI.

I got a call from her in the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp as there was something fishy. Later on she cut the call and then did not pick up, Rupesh also said.

Sonali who had gone to Goa with a group was taken to hospital after she complained of uneasiness. As her family questioned the circumstances of her death, the Goa police chief, Jaspal Singh told PTI that there was no foul play. A post-mortem would confirm the case, he also said.

Sonali Phogat a content creator rose to fame with her TikTok videos and debuted as a TV anchor in 2006 before joining the BJP in 2008. She also made her acting debut in 2016 with a TV show. She also acted in a web series and was a contestant in the 2020 edition of reality show Big Boss.

Phogat contested as a BJP candidate in the 2019 Haryana election and lost to Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress. Bishnoi had recently met with Sonali and even shared photos on the social media.

"She had said she was feeling uneasy. She sensed as if something was not right as if some conspiracy was being played against her. Later in the morning, we received news that she was no more," another sister of her's Raman told PTI.