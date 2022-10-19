"Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizens," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Junagadh in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated projects worth around Rs 5860 crores in Rajkot, Gujarat today. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022. The Prime Minister dedicated over 1100 houses constructed under the Light House Project.

Other projects being dedicated by the Prime Minister include a water supply project: Morbi-Bulk pipeline project from Brahmani-2 Dam to Narmada Canal Pumping Station, a regional Science Centre, flyover bridges and other projects related to road connectivity.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of six laning of the existing four-lane of Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur section of NH27 in Gujarat. He also laid the foundation stone of GIDC industrial estates worth around Rs 2950 crore at various locations in Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Jamnagar and Kutch.

Other projects whose foundation stones are being laid include the AMUL-fed dairy plant at Gadhka, the construction of an indoor sports complex in Rajkot, two water supply projects and other projects in the roads and railways sector.