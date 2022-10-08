Solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict not in sight

The Palestinian leadership has miserably failed on this count. At the time of the Oslo accords, PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat promised not to indulge in any act of terrorism against Israel. The PA has never honoured it. In 2000, it did not stop the outbreak of the Second Intifada against Israel. Former Israeli Prime Ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, came forward with a concrete partition plan. The PA has continued to reject all such plans.

Current Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is anything but moderate. He has continued to reject the idea that Israel should be a Jewish state. He has been busy spreading the culture of hatred and violence against Israel. Abbas keeps accusing Israel has committed '50 Holocausts' against the Palestinians. Hamas, which controls Gaza, views Israel's mere existence as religious sacrilege.

Eminent Israeli strategist Efraim Inbar says that former Palestinian leader Arafat established a corrupt, inefficient, lawless, and authoritarian political system. He ruled by divide-and-rule tactics. He allowed competition between leaders, agencies and even militias. His successor Abbas could not transcend his master (Arafat)'s political legacy. He shied away from confronting the armed gangs. In the process, the PA lost control of Gaza to Hamas, too has failed to acquire a monopoly over the use of force in Gaza, allowing armed organizations and clans to exist in the region.

Inbar adds the future of the two-State Solution appears to be dark. Because of the continued lack of reciprocity on the part of the Palestinian leadership, Israel's positions, too, have hardened over the years. There has been a noticeable decline in Israeli support for Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. Only a third of Jewish Israelis support the 2SS paradigm today.

With intermittent Palestinian terrorism from the West Bank and Gaza becoming a launching pad for thousands of missiles aimed at Israeli civilians, most Israelis have stopped believing that the Palestinians can ever be a partner for peace.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

