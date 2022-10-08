Solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict not in sight

At the time of the Oslo accords, PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat promised not to indulge in any act of terrorism against Israel. The Palestinian Authority has never honoured it.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden have, at least, one thing in common -- commitment to the two-state solution (2SS) to solve the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly the other day, Lapid announced his vision for solving the conflict. Early this month on October 4, some senior Biden administration officials, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, reportedly met Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al Sheikh and discussed "US interest in supporting peace and stability, preserving the path towards negotiations for two states and advancing equal measures of security, prosperity and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike." Will the Lapid-Biden idea work?
Observers say that the grand idea of the two leaders is that Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully and prosper. But no such vision can work without a due reciprocity on the part of the Palestinian leadership, the other party to this conflict. In the wake of the Oslo interim agreements between Israel and then Palestinian Liberation Organization in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority was supposed to take over the territories the Israeli military evacuated. It was supposed to fulfill the national aspirations of the common Palestinians -- establish law and order and prevent any violence against Israel.