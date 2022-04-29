Solar Eclipse 2022: Impact on zodiac signs

New Delhi, Apr 29: First solar eclipse of 2022 is going to take place on April 30. This will not be visible in India. People living in South/West America, Pacific Atlantic, and Antarctica will have a chance to witness a partial eclipse of the Sun just before and during sunset.

It is also likely to be seen along parts of Antarctica's north-western coastline and in the Falkland Islands, and in much of the South Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

According to NASA, during a partial eclipse, the Moon and Sun are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon does not completely cover the Sun. This gives the Sun a crescent shape, or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

Solar eclipses are believed to be in some form affecting normal life. For some there will be opportunities, and for others there will challenges. Let us take a look at how the solar eclipse going to have an impact on all the 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

The solar eclipse in April will not be special for the people. You should be cautious about your health, otherwise there may be a big problem.

Better to avid taking loans. Those looking for a job are expected to get good news.

Taurus

Hard work will pay off. You may have some health-related problems. You may also be mentally disturbed. You will find it difficult to make decisions. Your financial condition will improve. Avoid making big investments.

Gemini

Your health will be good, but it is advisable not to take any kind of carelessness. You may also be troubled by mental stress. Those thinking of taking forward the family can get good news. People associated with the stock market can get benefits. Avoid lending and taking loans to anyone during this period.

Cancer

First Solar eclipse will be favourable for businessmen and employed people of this zodiac. Old pending cases will also be settled. The time is good to buy a new home. It is a good time to invest but keep a distance from the stock market.

Leo

You are advised to be careful as you may face some health-related problems. Discord going on in the family can disturb your mental peace. Due to the deteriorating health of your parents, you will be unable to concentrate on your work.

However, you will get the support of your colleagues at work. Single people may get marriage proposals. This time will not be special for businessmen. Do not spend money unnecessarily.

Virgo

Family dispute will come to an end and you will feel peace of mind. This is a good time for the employed people and business owners. But still, you are advised to control your expenses. Take care of your spouse's health. Single people may have to wait a little longer for their partner.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to deal with viral fever. Any dispute related to property will not be resolved even during this period. Time is right to invest, you can make profits.

Employed people and business people may find it difficult to balance between home and work.

Scorpio

Be careful about your health. You can get profit from investment. Any old property related matter may get resolved. The people doing business in partnership may have a fight with their partner.

Capricorn

There can be talk of younger brother or sister's relationship in the house. You will try to improve your financial condition and you will get success in this. Time will be favourable for employed people. Natives thinking of changing jobs can get good opportunities.

Aquarius

Take care of your mother's health during this period. You are advised to spend money wisely. You will spend good time with friends. You may have to go to court regarding a property related matter. It will be beneficial to make small investments during this period. Chances of traveling abroad.

Pisces

There is a good chance for you to earn money. You can get success in whatever efforts you will make to increase your income. Old stalled matters will be resolved. You may plan to buy a new property or land.