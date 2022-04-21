New Delhi, Apr 21: According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan of this year is set to take place on Saturday, 30 April. Though it won't be visible in India, people in the Pacific Ocean, South and West-South America, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean can witness the celestial event.

Solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Sunlight is restricted in some areas partially or fully by the Moon, till the eclipse does not end. This is the reason why the sky goes dark during the peak of the eclipse.

Tips to watch a solar eclipse safely