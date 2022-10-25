Solar Eclipse 2022: Five photography tips to capture Surya Grahan

New Delhi, Oct 25: A partial Solar Eclipse 2022 or Surya Grahan will occur in some parts of the world. It will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. According to PTI, the eclipse was to begin in Iceland at around 02:29 pm IST and end at around 06:32 pm (IST) over the Arabian Sea. It will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 04:30 pm (IST).