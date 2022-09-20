So far so good: Cheetah brothers Freddy and Alton adapting well, playful

The two brothers Freddy and Alton are looking quite happy at the Kuno park, they were seen playful in their quarantine enclosure, a day after all of them were served food for the first time since their arrival in India.

The two 5.5 years old adult cheetahs had been living in the wild on CCF's 58,000-hectare private reserve near Otjiwarongo, when the staff noticed their tracks around the centre.

The siblings who hunt together as a team were seen running in a playful mood and drinking water often in their enclosure.

Five-year-old Sasha and her friend Savannah also looked cheerful. The four other cheetahs - Obaan, Asha, Cibili, Saisa were also lively.

Also, the cheetahs were served two kg of buffalo meat. According to Kuno officials, only one of them ate less, and there was nothing concerning about it.

Cheetahs are believed to take food once in three days. The new guests are still observing the new surroundings with curiosity, Kuno officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also named one of the felines 'Asha' which means hope in Hindi.

Veterinarians are keeping a close watch on the cheetahs in the quarantine enclosure where they will be kept for a month.