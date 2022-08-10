Snake has entered your home: Union minister to Lalu Prasad on allying with Nitish

"One who cannot become chief minister on his own, dreams about becoming the prime minister," Singh said.

He also dared the JD(U) chief to seek a fresh mandate from the people of Bihar. Even when the BJP was in alliance with JD(U), Singh had many times expressed his reservations about various decisions of Kumar and his stance on various ideological and Hindutva-related issues.

A dharna was held in front of the BJP office at Birchand Patel Marg in Patna that was attended by all party MPs and MLAs from Bihar who vowed to "expose" the 71-year-old JD(U) leader through agitations at district and block levels later this week.

"There is no other reason for the turnaround except his prime ministerial ambitions which make him envious of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should first try to win a state election on his own, without using an alliance as a crutch", said Union minister Giriraj Singh.