Snag again: Durgapur bound Spicejet returns to Chennai over engine issues

New Delhi, May 04: A Durgapur bound Spicejet flight had to return to Chennai last night after the engine of the Boeing B737 Max aircraft VT-MXA while operating as SG-331 developed some issues with the engine.

The incident comes close on the heels of the severe turbulence that hit a Durgapur bound Spicejet flight which led to severe injuries to two of its passengers. They had to be admitted to ICU.