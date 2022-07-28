Smriti Irani slams Cong MP AR Chowdhury over his alleged indecent remark against Prez Murmu

Criticising Chowdhury, she said, "He knew that to demean President in such fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country. Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts." She also demanded the party's apology in Parliament and on the streets of India over the remark.

The Congress MP is accused of making 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu in an alleged video clip.

. .

"AR Chowdhury addressed Pres Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' knowing that this humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. The country knows that Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," the BJP minister added.

Several BJP MPs in Parliament protested against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and demanded an apology from him.

Draupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.