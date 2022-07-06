All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, PTI reported. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident, the officials added.

As per news agency ANI, smoke was detected from the cabin during taxi after landing.

However, IndiGo has not responded to the incident, yet.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

On Tuesday, four such incidents were reported.

While SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi on July 5 as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning, Kandla - Mumbai flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai after cracks were noticed on the outer windshield of the aircraft mid-air.

The third incident involved China-bound SpiceJet cargo plane which returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after taking off that its weather radar was not working. Further, an engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport.