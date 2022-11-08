'Smell thinner, eat gutka... but save water ': BJP MP at water conservation event | VIDEO

The workshop was organised at Rewa Krishnaraj Kapoor Auditorium in the district on November 6. The video of his speech has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the same clip, Mishra was also heard saying,"If any government announces to waive the water tax then do tell them that we will pay the water tax and you may waive the rest of the taxes, including electricity bills."

This is not the first time Janardan Mishra has hit the headlines. Often known for his unconventional style, Mishra took all by surprise by cleaning a girls toilet at a school in his constituency that he inspected to motivate people for Swachhta drive. He had been invited to the school for a plantation program as a chief guest.

In 2016, Mishra drove a garbage collection vehicle to mark the beginning of New Year on January 1.